



Donation for Alzheimers Association San Fulgencio

To all those involved with the Pajama Game: cast, crew, helpers, all the ticket outlets and audiences, Thank You! S32 were able to give a donation to the Alzheimers Association San Fulgencio on the 21st of May. Accepting the cheque for €1,000 from Lonee Hopwood and Linda Daniel was Beatriz Fernandez Barraquel the President of the Association of Families of Alzheimer patients. The cheque was received with thanks. Also present in this photo is Mayor Jose Maria Ballester, Paulino Herrero and Councillor for Social Services Beatriz Sanchez Hidalgo.

S32 are getting prepared for the winter show, A Broadway Christmas and invite you to join them for an open day on Thursday 25th June at Casa Contenta, Rojales from 7pm. All past, present and new members are most welcome.

For the winter show S32 are looking for a Musical Director to work with the cast during rehearsals. If you want to find out more about the role, why not come along on the 25th June or send an email to lindad413@gmail.com