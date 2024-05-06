



A climate action group is building three biodiversity towers to house around 600 new ‘homes’ for protected migratory birds such as swifts, swallows and house martins that previously nested in the demolished Lagomar hotel in San Javier.

These three nesting towers will provide a solution for the birds, which will be able to build their nests very close to the site where the building previously stood.

As such the population of pale swifts (‘Apus pallidus’), which nested in the hotel structure, will will be able to nest in these structures. Each wooden tower has an approximate capacity for 200 nest boxes and is located at a height of between three and five metres. “These towers will provide a nesting place and contribute to avoiding potential problems with these migratory birds if they build their nests in nearby buildings,” according to the regional secretary of Sustainability and Climate Action, María Cruz Ferreira.

Ferreira explained that they are very sociable birds that breed in colonies ranging from a few pairs to several thousand, so “the loss of their nesting places is a threat.”

The option of artificial nesting boxes is considered the safest method for this protected species of migratory bird, the main threat to which is the loss of their nesting places,” said the regional secretary.

Although they originally nested in rocky areas, they found a suitable habitat to establish their nests and colonies in rural and urban buildings. However, sometimes, the demolition and destruction of cavities, the difficulties presented by new, smoother constructions, the commitment of these birds to their selected places and the works during the breeding season represent a challenge for their breeding, causing the destruction of entire colonies.

This project is included in the European Regional Development Fund, which is financed 80% with EU Feder funds and 20% with the Community’s own funds.