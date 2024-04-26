



Sueña Torrevieja alert that the works on the Levante Dam are delayed again.

Pablo Samper, spokesperson for the group, describes as a “joke” this new delay of a promised investment by the mayor of Torrevieja who has been announcing the start of the works for nearly two years, having also spent an entire legislature without moving a single stone.

The urgent Local Government Board of March 28, 2024, approves the withdrawal of the award procedure for the repair works of the dique de Levante, Levante Dam, initiating a new contracting file by decree of the same date, and it is already the third.

On July 14, 2022, almost 22 months ago, on the occasion of the visit of the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Works, to the works of the Customs building and the fish market, the mayor stated that the municipal works of the dam were scheduled to begin in October 2022.

The mayor said, “in all likelihood we will begin works at the municipal level sooner on the Levante dam than on the external redevelopment; In fact, it is the first thing we have to finish because it has to be perfectly connected to the (private) building.”

On February 17, 2023, more than 14 months ago, on TVT Torrevieja, the mayor stated that, “with the Framework Agreement, in 20 days we will have a successful bidder and that, throughout this summer, works will begin throughout the Levante dam”.

On September 14, 2023, more than 7 months ago, on the occasion of the visit of the General Director of Ports, the mayor promised the imminent works on the Levante dam, as follows:

“In a month, a month and a half we will have an award through the Framework Agreement”, but more than 3 and a half months have passed, and not only have the works not been awarded, but on March 28, 2024, initiated a new tender file.

“The objective that we have initially established is that before the end of the year we will be in the comprehensive reform of the Levante dam”, and not only have the works not started, but they have not yet been put out to tender again.

On December 22, 2023, the Governing Board approves a second tender, changing the title of the head of works to that proposed by the company, losing more than a month in the procedure, the deadline for submitting offers has ended on February 1, 2024.

On March 28, 2024, a third contracting file was started, with the file not appearing on the contracting portal to date.