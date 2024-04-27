



Orihuela has launched its WhatsApp channel, an initiative designed to provide tourist information to local residents in a quick and accessible way.

With this new channel, the residents of Orihuela will have the opportunity to receive news about the activities organized by the Department directly on their mobile phones, as well as relevant information about events and tourist programs in the city.

One of the reasons for the creation of the WhatsApp channel is to make it easier for people who do not use social networks to stay informed through this tool to which everyone has access, “We want to ensure that all residents of Orihuela have access to information about our tourist activities. With the launch of our WhatsApp channel, we seek will make information more accessible to those who are not familiar with social networks or websites.

This channel allows us to reach a wider audience and ensure that no one misses out on any important activity or program”, explained the Councilor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya.

To join the WhatsApp channel of the Tourism Department of Orihuela, those interested can do it through the following link: WhatsApp channel link

“Our goal is to facilitate access to tourist information about Orihuela and ensure that everyone can enjoy what our city has to offer” said the councillor.