



The Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa (AVCRL) has responded to the 2024 Orihuela budget by providing a number of proposals and amendments of it’s own, which it says are better aligned to the needs of Orihuela Costa residents.

AVCRL President, Tomás Moreno said that the proposals will “improve the level and quality of services and provide compliance with legally required obligations, such as the improved collection of waste and street cleaning”, the main problem that the Orihuela coast is experiencing right now.

The main proposal made by the association is for the injection of two million euros to Environmental Management Services, the municipal company that will manage the urban solid waste service.

There is also a total of a further 12 recommendations including the creation of a much needed industrial estate on the coast, the repair of railings on both the Playa Flamenca esplanade and the promenade from Cala Capitán to Cala Bosque, that have been in a dangerous condition for several years, multiple repairs to potholes and the complete asphalting of several roads as well as the pedestrian walkway across the bridge over the AP7 in La Regia/Cabo Roig.

Another important project that the neighbourhood association highlights is the postponement of the work on the Cultural Centre until next year, but using that money for the construction of a Day Centre on the coast for the elderly.

Moreno explained that they have also requested that the repair of the Ramón de Campoamor Civic Centre and the preparation of the site on which the city council plans to install the second Health centre, be included in the 2024 budget.