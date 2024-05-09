Three dead in a house fire this Thursday morning in Ricote





An 88-year-old woman and two men, ages 81 and 51, died early this Thursday morning in a house fire that occurred in a home in Ricote, a village just north of Archena, close to Murcia city.

The emergency services received a call at 2:06 a.m., reporting the fire and that there were people inside the building.

Patrols from the Local Police, the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, together with ambulances and health personnel from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 were mobilized to the scene.

Upon the arrival of emergency services, the occupants of the house could not be rescued, as it was completely ablaze. Firefighters put out the fire and found three people dead inside.