



Campoverde Open Garden Day will be returning on Saturday May 25th and will give everyone an opportunity to visit some of the interesting gardens in the village. This is not a competition, but a celebration of gardens from the small terraces with pots, to large plots with lawns and orchards and everything else in between. The overall aim is for local gardeners to share their garden and the joy of gardening with others. So put the date in your diary, May 25th from 11-4pm.

There are six gardens in this year’s Open Garden Day and they offer a wide variety of gardens and gardening styles that will intrigue both the experienced gardener and the casual lifestyle gardener. Each of the gardens offers an opportunity to speak to the garden owner and share the trials, tribulations and triumphs of their garden. As you walk around their garden, they will share their experience and welcome advice you may bring from your own garden.

The gardens are all in the village of Pinar de Campoverde which is very close to the town of Pilar de la Horadada. You can easily visit all the gardens within the day and, in each case, there is street parking; some gardens will be serving light refreshments.

This year’s gardens include:

141 Avenue del Pino. This is a large garden based on gravelled terraces with a range of island planting. There is lots to see in this garden and much to take away from the artistic touch of Camilla and Gordon the gardeners who have punctuated their garden with small set piece planting tableau. This is an example how you can take a neglected and uninspiring garden and turn it into a visual delight. Light refreshments will be available.

146 Avenue del Pino. This is a large garden that wraps around the house and is always being developed and enhanced by the gardeners Gareth and Annie. This provides a range of mature plantings, wall adjacent planting and mature trees integrated with seating areas that maximise the gardens exposure. In addition there is garden statuary and for golfers there is even a small putting green.

3 Calle Oregano. This a large mature garden that wraps around the whole house, where the gardeners Ray and June have developed an easy to maintain garden mainly planted with succulents and cacti. The garden is now maturing and will be of great interest for those of you with a love of succulents. A secondary interest is that Ray is a keen birder and has some lovely birds (no pun intended) on display.

17 Calle Oregano. This is a medium sized garden that has been mainly tiled with intermittent beds of flowers and succulents. The key aspect of this garden is that Paul the gardener specialises in growing thousands of seedlings and cuttings all of which we be available to purchase at Open Garden Day. So, if you want to stock up with plants at a bargain price, then this is a must visit garden.

19 Calle Lentisco. This is a small but intimate garden that provides a charming range of sitting areas shaded by mature trees and planting areas with the sound of tinkling water. The gardener Diane is a famous artist who has used her artistic gifts to create a garden that reflects her artistic sensibilities. It is hoped that Diane will display some of her paintings for sale on the day. Light refreshments will be available.

1 Calle Peral. This a large garden that has been developed by the garden blogger James and his infamous wife Cruella. The garden has a range of interesting features including large lawned areas, extensive mixed flowering hedges, gravelled areas with island planting, a dry garden area, a fruit orchard with a variety of trees, water features and a wild wood. In addition the composting and potting area will prove interesting to serious gardeners. Refreshments will be available.

All the gardens will be open from 11-4pm and entry is completely free with ample street parking at all the properties. A small donation to the work of Campoverde Church and its work in the community will be appreciated and there will be a donation tin at each property.