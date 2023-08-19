



Two brothers, aged 20 and 30 and both residents of France, have been arrested in Los Alcázares for smuggling 10 Algerians into Spain by boat. They were landed close to Cabo de Palos on the Murcian coast from a 7-meter-long semi-rigid boat-

The operation began last month, after the Civil Guard became aware that two Algerian citizens, with French documentation, had rented a mooring point in a marina in the Marmenor municipality of Los Alcázares, which they paid for in cash. The agents learned that the moored boat had a 225-hp engine, one of those usually used in high-speed boats dedicated to drug trafficking or the illegal transport of people and goods.

In collaboration with the Los Alcázares Local Police, the Guardia Civil established discreet surveillance around the suspects and the boat learning how the individuals set sail at night, as they entered the sea towards North Africa.

The operation culminated with the location of 10 people, all undocumented and of Algerian nationality, on the beaches of Calblanque; and, minutes later, with the arrest of the two suspects upon arrival at the port.

That same morning, the Civil Guard located a similar vessel sailing towards the Murcian coast, which also turned out to be suspicious. Apparently, between 15 and 20 people were travelling on the boat who, were disembarked on a beach in the Cartagena municipality of Cabo de Palos.