



A Los Alcázares nightclub was evacuated on Sunday after a fire was detected in an adjacent industrial estate. The evacuation was carried out for safety reasons. It was carried out in an orderly manner and without incident, and the fire did not cause any personal or material damage, apart from that caused to a warehouse building.

Around 5 o’clock, 112 received a call alerting the fire of two passenger cars inside a facility dedicated to sales, located on Calle Isaac Peral, in the municipality’s industrial estate. Local Police patrols and CEIS firefighters were mobilised to the scene.

In addition, another call alerted the emergency services that there was smoke inside the Cabana nightclub premises, located next to the warehouse, so an ambulance with personnel from the Emergency Service and Civil Protection of the Los Alcázares City Council also went to the scene.

The evacuation was carried out without problems and the fire in the industrial warehouse was extinguished by firefighters within half an hour.