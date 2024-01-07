Child Kidnap attempt in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución





A woman tried to kidnap a child in the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrevieja, just over a week ago on Saturday 30 December. The woman was walking across the plaza when she approached a grandfather who was pushing his grandson in a baby stroller.

The alleged abductor tried unsuccessfully to take the child by force, by snatching the baby from his pushchair. The grandfather ended up struggling with the woman who then tried to take the pram from him while another woman, a witness to the events, stood between them and called the Police.

It is unknown what intentions of the woman were. The facts were reported by both the grandfather and the father of the child.

When asked by the media, the Councilor for Citizen Security, Federico Alarcón, said that the City Council was aware of the case, and that it is “tremendously committed to helping everyone involved.” He said, there are so many people from the council and from social services involved, as well as the courts, the Civil Guard and the Finnish consulate, from where the alleged kidnapper originates.

“There are up to four councillors on the case. The mayor himself has asked about the matter and is aware because we want to provide a solution to this person,” said Alarcón, a lawyer by profession, who added that he has been in direct contact with the child’s family, as well as with the investigating court that is handling the case.

According to the newspaper ‘Informacion,’ in recent weeks, the woman has been seen in the streets shouting and even getting involved in an altercation with pedestrians in the middle of the street. Municipal services suspect that she could be suffering from some type of mental illness.

The councillor added that, on the same day of the alleged kidnap, this person had a first medical examination, although they failed to diagnose her with anything out of the ordinary. Municipal services, however, consider a “second assessment” necessary, although she refuses to see any doctor again.

Alarcón also stated that the City Council has contacted the Finnish consulate. He says that they have this woman’s documentation and that she has been offered a return to her country of origin, where she could be given the care that they claim she needs.

“It seems that she went to the Alicante airport and, when she was about to take the plane, changed her mind and failed to board. Afterwards she returned to Torrevieja.