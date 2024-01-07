



The Ministry of Health has put out to tender the contract for the cleaning service for the Health department of the Torrevieja Hospital.

The contract divided into two lots that includes the cleaning service itself as ‘Lot 1’, while the other corresponds to the cleaning audit. The contract includes not only the Torrevieja Hospital, but all of the health facilities that depend on the department, from the health centres to the vehicles used as ambulances and SAMU, which are also considered health facilities. The tender price is 5,583,502.36 per year.

The service concessionaire must respect the conditions of the 105 cleaning service workers who currently serve in the health department. The two lots will be awarded to different companies, as it cannot be the same one that audits the other that provides the service. The execution period is 12 months, and companies have until February 2 to present their bids.

The cleaning service extends not only to the interior of the health department buildings, but also to the external spaces, including sidewalks, driveways, rooftops, roofs, terraces, gardens and outdoor areas. The elements that delimit the property such as walls, closures and fences will also be the responsibility of the successful bidder.

The cleaning products will be purchased by the winning company which are to be packaged, labelled and identified with the appropriate warnings.

Authorisation from the Preventive Medicine Service will be necessary for the use or change of any product, and communication must be made prior to its use. Any information requested in reference to them must be immediately provided by the successful bidder company.