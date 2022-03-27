



CD Thader 5 Aspe UD 0

By Steve Hibberd

There was a minutes silence inside Moi Gomez stadium on Sunday morning, as players and fans alike showed their respect to long serving Thader fan, Peter Allen who recently passed away. Wife Anne, a Thader Director, surrounded by family and friends, was emotional as the players emerged, dressed in shirts bearing Peter’s photo.

Peter would have recognised that this was a massive game for both teams, as Thader were hoping to keep their impressive run going, in order to make that 3rd play off slot their own. Aspe meanwhile, were only 1 place outside the relegation places, having suffered a poor run of late.

Back in early November, on a bitterly cold Saturday evening in mountainous Aspe, Thader captain Lloyd salvaged a last gasp point, when his bullet header found the back of the net to earn his side a draw. On Sunday morning the team was hoping to fare rather better.

And so they did with a convincing 5-0 win that will surely have Aspe looking over their shoulders at the relegation dogfight going on just below.

Indeed the goal tally could have been rather more as he home side dominated throughout this one-sided game. They had their noses in front as early as the 7th minute of the game when a Ruben assist found Ruben who waltzed past Stivi in the Aspe goal, and then, just four minutes later, after Rafa had bundled the ball over the line to double the scoreline, it already seemed that the points were safe.

Stivi was busy all afternoon and made one of many fine saves from Dani, pushing the winger’s shot around the post for a Thader corner midway through the half. He was beaten by the same player moments later, however, when, from the resultant corner Dani hit a loose ball high into the roof of the net to make it 3-0.

Jony had the goal at his mercy two minutes later but failed to convert from close range following which we saw Aspe’s first attack of the game when Pepe hit an effort over the bar in a rare attack.

Thader’s dominance continued after the break and after Ruben got his second on the hour mark we saw wholesale Thader substitutions with Ruben, Pedro and Rafa departing, in favour of Konate, Oscar and Calderon.

Less than 60 seconds later, after Calderon had been upended in the box, Jony hit the back of the net from the penalty spot to wrap up the Thader scoring.

Calderon and Dani Lopez had the ball in the back of the net during the remaining minutes of the game but both goals were ruled out by the referee. Nevertheless, a five goal win and a fitting tribute to a lifelong supporter who was no doubt cheering on from above.

Next weekend Thader will be hoping for more of the same when they make the trip to Alicante