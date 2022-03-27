



While Josh Warrington and his entourage are being lauded across Yorkshire, after the Briton sensationally knocked out Spain’s Kiko Martinez in the seventh round, to become a two-time IBF featherweight champion, there are many in the Spaniard’s camp, including many heavyweight Spanish newspapers, that are claiming that the boxer from Torrellano was once again robbed of a deserved win by the actions, or lack of them by fight officials.

This time it was not the arbitrary decisions of the judges, when controversially awarding the points to Warrington, as in 2017, but the referee, who allowed ‘The Leeds Warrior’ to resort to “dirty” boxing, in which he continually used his head to inflict deep cuts above both of “La Sensacion’s” eyes, leaving the champion with limited vision, without movement and without the ability to react.

The boxer from Elche was looking for a win by KO, to prevent the judges from helping Warrington, who was fighting in his home city Leeds, in front of a packed First Direct Arena. But what the good Kiko did not reckon on was that the judges were going to be tolerant of Warrington’s “dirty” boxing.

At 36 years old, Kiko Martínez had thoroughly prepared for the fight as he dreamed of retaining the world title. However, he was under pressure from Warrington from shortly after the start, when he received a blow from the head of his opponent that opened up a cut in his nose. Kiko went to the canvas looking for respite, but he was unbalanced as he tried to respond to the continuous attacks of his opponent, who came into the ring like a whirlwind.

The British boxer’s hurricane of blows continued round after round against a wearied Kiko, who, with a bloody face, could no longer find a way to deal with his rival, who continued to use his head whenever the pair came into close contact, a situation that cost Martinez two more cuts, on the left eyebrow and on the forehead .

In the fifth round, Kiko looked to have recovered, as he tried to get back into the match , but everything had been conditioned from the first and although he caught his opponent on occasions, Warrington was always able to counter with ferocious shots which he landed from all angles

In the seventh round, with Warrington well on top, the referee stopped the fight with 48 seconds to go with the Torrellano fighter blinded by the blood that flowed from his wounds and awarded victory to Warrington.

It was a tough blow for Kiko Martínez, who went into the evening with a record of 43 wins (30 by KO), 10 losses and 2 draws. The boxer from Elche thus yields the world title, which he won in November 2021 when he defeated fellow Briton Kid Galahad by technical KO in the sixth round, less than an hour down the M1 in Sheffield.

So, what now for Kiko Martinez. He has a difficult decision to make. The boxer from Torrellano has to decide if, at 36 years of age, he tries to regain the world featherweight throne or decides to hang up his gloves, after a long career that began over 20 years ago at the Club de boxeo in Daya Nueva.

His initial intention before this fight was to retain the world championship belt, fight for the unified title, and then retire.

Ironically it was Warrington who was taken to hospital after the fight. He broke his hand hitting Martinez so often but also suffered a suspected fractured jaw when the Spaniard landed one of his few big shots.

Photo courtesy Barry Hearn Twitter