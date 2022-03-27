



After the St Patrick’s Day Parade ‘Washout’ in Cabo Roig, local businesses are to hold a SPECTACULAR INTERNATIONAL PARADE ON Saturday 7th May at 4pm, where there will be “All the spectacle of the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, along with contributions from up to 100 different nationalities”.

They say that this will be the largest ever parade staged on the coast, a fun-filled few hours to lighten our minds and brighten our hearts.”

The organisers already have the support of the Orihuela Council who, for many years, have been looking to run a similar event themselves.

In sport, Kiko Martinez lost his World Featherweight Crown in Leeds, against Josh Warrington, but there was better news for local football sides Thader and Guardamar, who both earned victories in their respective bids for promotion.