



CD THADER – 1 NOVELDA UD – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

There were a number of changes to the starting line-up for this latest Community League fixture against Novelda. Due to suspension, Thader’s manager could be heard barking out instructions from the seats behind me in the stands, while Oliver Bernabeu took his place on the bench. On a glorious early November morning, fans came out in their droves, hoping to witness another Thader victory at the Moi Gomez Stadium in Rojales.

As both teams fought out an early midfield battle, the game’s first shot on goal didn’t arrive until the 21st minute. There seemed little danger when Manu unleashed a speculative shot from out on the right wing, but much to the relief of Thader keeper Kamal (in for Sergio), the ball struck the post before being cleared upfield.

Then, from the very next attack, Sergio was bundled over in the visitors’ penalty area. From the resulting spot-kick, he coolly sent Marlano the wrong way to put his side ahead.

Only six minutes had elapsed before parity was restored. A well-placed corner found its way to David, whose shot squirmed into the net via various parts of various players’ bodies (a fluke, in other words!).

In a half of few chances, Thader captain Fran tried his luck with a speculative shot from all of 35 yards, which narrowly missed the target. Elio fancied his chances shortly afterwards, but the Novelda striker’s effort met the same fate as Fran’s.

Novelda were reduced to ten men in the 51st minute when Iguel was shown a second yellow card for a nasty foul on Fran. As often happens when teams suffer a red card, a packed defence became the order of the day.

Although Thader created numerous chances during the remainder of the half, Marlano barely had to break a sweat, as the majority of shots were off target. Both Javier and Serhiy were the main offenders, with most of their efforts proving ineffective.

In fact, it was virtually one-way traffic, although deep into stoppage time, Novelda could have snatched a winner had it not been for a smart piece of goalkeeping by Kamal.

Next Sunday, 8 November (kick-off time to be confirmed), Thader are away to Olimpic Xativa for another Community League match. Supporters are welcome to travel on the team coach for this fixture, although advance booking is required.