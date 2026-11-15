



The Rojales Pantomime Group is working tirelessly to bring the magic, mischief and excitement of Neverland to life in its latest production, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

With opening night fast approaching, there is plenty of festive excitement behind the scenes as the team puts the finishing touches to the scenery, props, costumes, sound and lighting. Everyone is pulling together to ensure that audiences are treated to a truly magical pantomime experience when the curtain rises on 3rd December at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

The cast features a wonderful mix of local talent, from newcomers preparing to tread the boards for the very first time to familiar faces with plenty of stage experience. Together, they promise an entertaining evening packed with laughter, fun and traditional pantomime magic – just the ticket to get everyone into the Christmas spirit!

Taking on the role of Captain Hook’s hapless but hilarious Pirate sidekicks are Leigh Humphries as Smee, Trevor Witcher as Starkey and Nigel Fadden as the obligatory pantomime Dame, Miss Smee.

This larger-than-life trio are guaranteed to bring plenty of comedy and mischief to the stage as they manage to both help and hinder Captain Hook in equal measure. Between them, they have a wealth of performing experience and have all taken leading roles in previous productions for the Rojales Pantomime Group.

The three are relishing the opportunity to play the baddies this year, going head-to-head with Peter Pan and the Lost Boys in what promises to be a wonderfully entertaining battle between good and evil.

With plenty of laughs, colourful characters and a generous sprinkling of pantomime magic, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys looks set to provide a fantastic festive treat for audiences of all ages. So why not join the Rojales Pantomime Group, enjoy some seasonal fun and let your Christmas celebrations begin in true pantomime style!

Tickets are on sale now at The Post Box, Quesada, The Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, Treasure Chest, Quesada, Cards and More, La Marina, the Card Place, Punta Prima, and the Post Shop, Villa Martin. Alternatively email rojalespantomime123@gmail.com.