



Pinatar Arena will once again become a hub for international football in November, with six national youth teams arriving in San Pedro del Pinatar for training camps and friendly matches.

Norway, Serbia, Poland, Scotland, Ukraine and the United States have selected the Costa Cálida sporting complex to prepare their young international stars between 9 and 18 November.

The visits will bring together some of the most promising talents in world football, with six international friendly matches scheduled during the ten-day period.

Norway, Serbia and Poland arrive having recently secured qualification for next year’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship, making the training camp an important opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Scotland and Ukraine, meanwhile, will use their time in Spain to begin developing a new generation of players after missing out on qualification.

The United States will bring its Under-23 squad as preparations begin for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where the Americans will compete on home soil.

Six International Friendlies – Free Admission

Football supporters will have an opportunity to watch emerging international stars in action, with six friendly matches taking place at Pinatar Arena during the training camps.

Admission to every match will be free, providing local residents, visiting football fans and scouts with an excellent opportunity to see high-quality international football.

Some fixtures will also be broadcast live, further promoting Pinatar Arena and the Costa Cálida to an international audience.

The matches will provide valuable competitive experience for the participating nations as coaches assess their squads and develop preparations for future tournaments.

Boost for Local Tourism

The arrival of the six teams, coaching staff, officials and accompanying supporters is also expected to provide a welcome economic boost to the Mar Menor area.

Organisers estimate that the training camps will generate approximately 1,200 overnight stays during November, traditionally a quieter period for the local tourism industry.

The event further strengthens Pinatar Arena’s reputation as a leading destination for international football training camps, attracting national teams and professional clubs from across Europe and beyond.

With six countries represented, free international matches and future stars preparing for major tournaments, November promises another exciting showcase of youth football in San Pedro del Pinatar.