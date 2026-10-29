



PSOE, Cambiemos Orihuela and Ciudadanos have accused Orihuela’s PP-Vox coalition government of using the national mourning following the Toledo train disaster to avoid debating opposition motions while allowing its own council business to proceed.

The three parties have announced plans to request an extraordinary council meeting after their motions were withdrawn from October’s ordinary plenary session without an alternative date being agreed.

According to the opposition, Mayor Pepe Vegara proposed proceeding with the government’s scheduled business while postponing motions submitted by opposition councillors and Vox.

The opposition argued that if the tragedy justified suspending council debates, the entire meeting should have been postponed. Alternatively, they proposed holding an extraordinary session the following week.

However, at a meeting of party spokespersons shortly before the plenary session, Vox reportedly rejected that proposal, suggesting the motions could instead be considered in November. The mayor subsequently accepted that position.

Opposition Condemns Decision

Socialist spokesperson Carolina Gracia accused the municipal government of avoiding its responsibilities.

“That is avoiding public, institutional and political responsibility by using what happened yesterday,” she said.

Gracia denied that PSOE had agreed to withdraw its proposals, adding: “It was not the opposition that was denied answers today. It was the public.”

Cambiemos councillor Quique Montero was equally critical, declaring: “They have used yesterday’s tragedy to try to silence the opposition.”

He pointed out that motions concerning education, transparency, democratic participation and municipal decentralisation had been left unresolved, while government business continued.

Ciudadanos described the meeting as “the plenary of shame”, accusing Mayor Vegara of allowing Vox to determine how the situation was handled.

Party spokesperson José Aix argued that the mayor should have sought a cross-party agreement and arranged an extraordinary session rather than postponing important discussions until November.

Extraordinary Meeting Demanded

All three opposition groups expressed their condolences to the victims of the Toledo railway disaster and their families, stressing that respect for the national mourning period should not prevent the council from fulfilling its democratic responsibilities.

PSOE, Cambiemos and Ciudadanos will now use the available municipal procedures to demand an extraordinary plenary session at the earliest opportunity.

They insist that postponing opposition motions without guaranteeing a date for debate shows disrespect not only to elected councillors but also to the residents they represent.

The opposition maintains that honouring the victims of the tragedy and holding the municipal government to account should never be mutually exclusive.