



Two years after the catastrophic floods of 29 October 2024, Valencia pauses to remember 233 lives lost, two people still missing and thousands of families whose lives were changed forever. For many, the wounds left by one of Spain’s worst natural disasters remain painfully open.

Thursday, 29 October 2026, marks the second anniversary of the devastating DANA storm that swept through communities across Valencia province, leaving entire neighbourhoods submerged, homes destroyed and families torn apart.

What began as a day of torrential rain became a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. Streets turned into raging rivers, cars were swept away, businesses disappeared beneath the mud and terrified residents fought for survival as floodwaters engulfed their homes.

The images of overturned vehicles piled high in the streets, shattered buildings and communities buried beneath thick layers of mud shocked the world.

Yet behind those images were hundreds of personal tragedies: families mourning loved ones, children who lost parents, and survivors left with memories that will never fade.

Two years on, the grief remains, and for many families, life has never returned to normal.

A Day That Changed Valencia Forever

On that fateful Tuesday in October 2024, extraordinary rainfall overwhelmed parts of the Valencian Community.

In Turís, more than 700 litres of rain per square metre fell, while swollen rivers and ravines sent enormous torrents of water and debris rushing towards towns where relatively little rain had fallen.

The speed and force of the flooding left many residents with little opportunity to escape.

The destruction was immense.

Approximately 129,000 vehicles were destroyed, 69,000 homes suffered damage and almost 10,000 lifts were put out of action. Roads, garages, businesses and public infrastructure were devastated.

But while roads can be rebuilt and homes repaired, the loss of 233 lives remains an immeasurable tragedy.

Two people are still missing, leaving their families without the answers and closure they desperately seek.

Valencia United in Remembrance

Across the region, flags are flying at half-mast as residents observe a day of official mourning.

The Valencian Government designated 29 October as an annual Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the DANA, ensuring that the tragedy and those who died will never be forgotten.

Valencia City Council has also arranged commemorations, including a minute’s silence outside municipal buildings.

Victims’ associations and local emergency and reconstruction committees have organised remembrance marches in communities including Benetússer and Albal, bringing together survivors, relatives and residents in a shared expression of grief and solidarity.

Their message is one of remembrance, but also gratitude towards the thousands of volunteers, emergency workers and ordinary citizens who came forward to help when the region needed them most.

In the days following the disaster, people travelled from across Spain to clear mud, distribute food, provide shelter and comfort those who had lost everything.

That extraordinary spirit of solidarity remains one of the most powerful memories of the catastrophe.

Further Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Anniversary

This year’s commemorations have been overshadowed by another national tragedy following the deadly train collision in Urda, Toledo, on Wednesday.

As a mark of respect for those victims, the Association of DANA Victims has postponed its planned La Caixa de la Memòria (The Memory Box) tribute at the Poyo ravine in Paiporta.

Originally scheduled for Thursday evening, the event will now take place on 5 November at 7pm.

Other commemorations are continuing, including a remembrance event at Valencia’s Talia Theatre on Saturday morning.

Families Continue Their Fight for Answers

Alongside the sadness and remembrance, the anniversary is also marked by continuing demands for accountability over the handling of the 2024 emergency.

Victims’ associations have repeatedly criticised the authorities’ response, particularly the timing of public warnings and the management of the unfolding disaster.

Since the floods, families and supporters have organised regular demonstrations demanding answers, justice and measures to prevent another catastrophe.

A further demonstration is planned in Valencia on Saturday, 31 October, beginning at 6pm in Plaza de la Virgen and ending at Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The march will once again bring together relatives of the dead, survivors and supporters who believe that remembering the victims must also mean learning from the failures surrounding the disaster.

Two Years Later, the Pain Remains

For those who lost loved ones, 29 October is not simply another date on the calendar.

It is the anniversary of a final goodbye never spoken, a telephone call never answered and lives cut tragically short.

Many survivors continue to live with the emotional and financial consequences of the floods, while communities are still rebuilding what was lost.

Two years have passed, but the memories of that terrible day remain as vivid as ever.

Today, Valencia remembers not just the 233 people who died, but the lives they lived, the families they left behind and the thousands of people still carrying the weight of that tragedy.

The mud may have been cleared and the streets reopened, but the sadness remains.

Two years on, Valencia has not forgotten. And it never will.