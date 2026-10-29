



Torrevieja City Council has cancelled its Halloween parade and suspended all municipal events for three days as the city joins the rest of Spain in mourning the victims of the devastating train accident in Toledo.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón has issued a decree suspending all council-organised activities from Thursday 29 October until Saturday 31 October, in line with the three days of official mourning declared by the Spanish Government following the high-speed rail collision at Urda, on the Madrid–Seville line.

The suspension takes effect from midnight on 29 October until midnight on 31 October, during which flags outside municipal buildings will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Among the events affected is the fourth Meeting of Associations, which has been postponed, along with the Health Fair, originally scheduled to take place at the International Auditorium on Thursday.

The council has confirmed that new dates for both events will be announced through its official communication channels.

The decision also means the cancellation of the popular Halloween parade, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, 31 October.

The procession, featuring music, dancing and costumed characters, was due to begin at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre before making its way through the streets to Plaza de la Constitución.

City Pays Tribute to Victims

On Wednesday evening, 28 October, members of the municipal corporation joined local residents outside Torrevieja Town Hall in Plaza de la Constitución to observe a minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives.

The tribute, held at 8pm, was attended by the majority of councillors and numerous residents, who gathered to show their respect and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Torrevieja City Council has expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, while extending its support to the injured and everyone affected by the tragedy.

The mayoral decree formally conveys the sympathy and solidarity of the people of Torrevieja during the three-day period of national mourning.