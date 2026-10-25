



ALMORADÍ 1–3 CD THADER

BY STEVE HIBBERD

This emphatic victory over near-neighbours Almoradí ensured that Thader recorded their third Community League win in succession. Manager José Gil made five changes to the starting line-up following the drama of their midweek fixture.

Almoradí started at breakneck speed. Inside the first minute, Lizardo headed over with the goal at his mercy, but the visitors soon found their feet.

A Tremino free-kick in the 14th minute was brilliantly pushed behind for a corner by Diego. On the half-hour mark, Lizardo once again squandered a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead. With only Sergio to beat, he blasted the ball high and wide.

Those two glaring misses were punished in the 39th minute when Tremino took the ball to the byline. His shot from an acute angle struck the far post before bouncing into the back of the net.

Just before the break, a mix-up in the Thader defence allowed the hosts to find the net, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Javier forced an important save in the 51st minute, preventing Thader from extending their lead. Parity was restored eight minutes later, courtesy of a superb 25-yard strike from substitute Breno, which left Sergio with no chance.

At this point, the match became scrappy, bordering on downright dirty, with yellow cards shown left, right and centre.

Another substitute, this time Thader’s Serhiy, supplied the decisive touch to convert a cross from the left and restore the visitors’ lead.

A magnificent individual run from the halfway line by Fran in the 88th minute should have produced a third goal, but the Thader captain surprisingly shot wide.

Then, in stoppage time, Jesús produced an almost identical run but was also unable to finish. Incredibly, Felipe was presented with the same opportunity in the 96th minute—and this time he converted with aplomb.

Next up for Thader is a home league match against Novelda at the Moi Gómez Stadium in Rojales on Sunday, 1 November. Kick-off is at 11.30am.