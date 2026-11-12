



An eight-kilometre stretch will close in both directions from Monday 16 November, with traffic diverted via the CV-865, CV-851 and CV-853.

Drivers using the N-332 between Santa Pola and La Marina face nearly three weeks of disruption as an eight-kilometre stretch of the coastal road closes for bridge replacement works. The full closure is due to begin at 8am on Monday 16 November, with the road scheduled to reopen at 1pm on Friday 4 December.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility announced that the closure would apply in both directions between kilometre 79.6 and kilometre 87.6. Drivers who normally use the N-332 for journeys between Alicante and the southern Costa Blanca should allow extra time. The closure will also affect shorter trips between coastal communities that rely on the same stretch of road.

Where traffic will be diverted

The official diversion will use the CV-865, CV-851 and CV-853, taking traffic inland around the closed section. Drivers approaching from the Alicante side will leave the N-332 via the CV-865 and follow the CV-851 and CV-853 before rejoining the national road on the La Marina side. Drivers heading towards Alicante will follow the same route in reverse.

The ministry said the diversion would be signposted throughout the closure. The regional roads will carry diverted vehicles alongside their usual local traffic, with delays expected as drivers adjust to the route. Anyone who normally uses the N-332 for work, school runs or appointments should check the diversion before setting out and allow more time for journeys through the area.

The Monday morning start means the closure will take effect during the working week. It will remain in place through two weekends under the published timetable, affecting weekend journeys as well as weekday commutes. The full closure also means drivers travelling in either direction will have to leave the N-332 before reaching the works site.

Why the road is closing

Crews will replace the bridge over the Assarb de Dalt at kilometre 82.86, within the closed section. The ministry said it needed to close the wider stretch in both directions so that the existing structure could be replaced safely. The diversion will remain in place while the work is carried out.

The ministry has set 1pm on Friday 4 December as the target for reopening. It said the timetable could change depending on weather conditions, equipment performance and how the work progresses. If the project stays on schedule, traffic will return to the N-332 on Friday afternoon. Drivers planning to travel through Santa Pola around the scheduled reopening should check the latest traffic information before setting out, as any change to the works timetable could extend the diversion.