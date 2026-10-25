



No companies bid for the €29,040 contract covering Orihuela city and the coast, forcing the council to seek an urgent alternative

Orihuela City Council is racing to secure its traditional municipal nativity displays after a €29,040 installation contract failed to attract a single bidder.

The tender, launched on September 25, allocated €25,410 for the display in Orihuela city and just €3,630 for Orihuela Costa. With Christmas approaching, the council must now find an alternative if both areas are to have municipal nativity scenes this year.

The latest setback continues a series of difficulties surrounding the festive attraction. In 2023, the contract was awarded only two weeks before Christmas Eve, leaving the successful company just 72 hours to begin work.

That year, the display was moved from La Lonja to the former tourist office to avoid disrupting scheduled cultural events. The glass-fronted building in Plaza Teniente Linares—widely known as the “fishbowl”—was used again in 2024.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said at the time that another location would be found because the structure, which had been unused since early 2023, was due to be dismantled. However, the nativity scene returned to the former tourist office the following Christmas.

This year’s tender identified the Museum of Sacred Art as the new venue. The absence of bids means the council must now launch a fresh procurement process or secure another legally available solution, with the installation timetable becoming increasingly tight.

Coastal spending questioned

The failed tender comes amid renewed criticism of how Orihuela distributes its festive spending.

The council has awarded or is tendering contracts worth approximately €1.8 million for Christmas and Halloween activities. Of that total, €1.22 million—around 67%—is allocated to Orihuela city, while €357,469, or 19%, is destined for the outlying districts. Orihuela Costa receives €252,687, representing 14%.

Coastal residents argue that the allocation does not reflect population levels. Orihuela city has 33,955 registered residents, compared with 32,542 on the coast.

The spending gap is also evident in individual events. The city’s Three Kings parade has a budget of €207,624, more than four times the €46,343 allocated to the coastal parade.

Of the municipality’s Christmas-lighting budget of more than €375,000, €61,867—around 16%—is allocated to the coast. The outlying districts receive €67,772, or approximately 18%.

The disparity remains a source of frustration in Orihuela Costa, which contributes substantial municipal revenue through property tax and waste-collection charges. Critics say decades of underinvestment have left the area with serious infrastructure and public-service shortcomings.

Public dissatisfaction has become increasingly visible. In recent years, the inauguration of the coastal nativity scene and Christmas lights has been accompanied by protest whistles, while calls for Orihuela Costa to become an independent municipality have gained support among some residents.

Full festive programme planned

Despite the nativity-scene setback, an extensive programme of seasonal events is being prepared.

Santa’s Village will take place in Orihuela city from December 21 to 23, with a budget of €20,691. The coastal edition will run on December 19 and 20 at a cost of €9,801.

A €41,675 New Year’s Eve celebration is also planned for the Glorieta Gabriel Miró, with family entertainment from 5pm to 9pm and late-night festivities from 11pm until 6am.

Meanwhile, a €150,000 contract for a 21-day Christmas market is awaiting award. Expected to run from December 4 to 24 in Plaza de la Centuria Romana, the market will feature 20 stalls, performances, children’s workshops and family activities.

The €39,804 Night of the Souls event is also being evaluated. Scheduled for October 31, the cultural programme will feature theatrical performances, artistic lighting and sound installations across Orihuela’s historic centre.

Halloween activities costing €87,265 are planned for the same day, including workshops, parades, street entertainment, laser tag and inflatables. Of that amount, €56,884 will be spent in the city and €30,380 on the coast.

For now, however, the most immediate challenge is ensuring that Orihuela’s traditional nativity scenes are installed before Christmas—without another last-minute scramble.