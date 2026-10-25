



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

In the Leader this week we open the lack of action by the San Miguel Ayuntamiento to address the flooding problems in Blue Lagoon

Page two asks what happened to the 40 beach huts, toilets and lifeguard stations, worth several hundred thousand euros, that were removed from Orihuela municipal beaches in 2018 and have seemingly disappeared from a council storage yard on Calle Nicolás de Bussi.

And all the latest in local sport, ladies and gents darts, pool, golf, Sunday football, as well as a special report on Campo Maximo, a test match standard cricket facility and the vision of Australian David Weston, that is currently being built on the Orihuela Costa.