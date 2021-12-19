



SC Torrevieja took a point in a 1-1 draw away at CF Popular Orihuela in the race for promotion in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday.

Torre sit in second spot on 21 points behind leaders Atletico de Catral CF (27 points) who defeated CD Benijofar away 4-2.

CD Cox (20 points) defeated mid-table Sporting Dolores at home 1-0 to go third. CF Atletico Algorfa gained a 2-0 win against CF Sporting San Fulgencio.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 The Burnham Warriors surpassed conceding a century of goals following a 7-1 away loss at second bottom Callosa Deportiva CF who won for the first time this season.

The Burnham Warriors remain rock bottom of the league without a win having conceded 105 goals, netting 10.

Monovar Atletico A defeated Elche Dream CF B 3-0. Formentera CF defeated Bigastro CF 3-2, CD Horadada Thair A took a point in a 2-2 home draw against CF Inter Santa Pola.

Guardamar Soccer CD hit seven in a 7-1 home win against Sporting Saladar to remain top of the table on 34 points going into the Christmas break.