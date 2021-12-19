



The Torrevieja Civil Guard arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly murdering his partner. Police sources say that the events occurred during the early hours of Saturday following a heated argument between the two.

Neighbours say that they heard blows and a lot of noise in the house starting at about 11pm on Friday night and lasting until approximately 1:30 a.m. They even rang the doorbell of the home – a multi-story single-family house – but got no response.

Several hours later, at round 6:30 in the morning, the alleged aggressor turned himself in at the Civil Guard barracks in the town.

The agents immediately went to the home, on Calle Concordia, where they found the lifeless body of the woman.

Although a spokesman confirmed to the local press that the aggressor, a 39-year-old Spanish man, had a record of mistreatment of a previous partner here was no record of aggression with his current partner.

The victim was, a 35-year-old girl who worked as a supermarket clerk in the town. She had a three-year-old daughter with the alleged assailant. At the time of the attack the daughter was apparently at the home of relatives.

At the moment, there are no further details available, pending the issue of the forensic report once the autopsy has been carried out.

Throughout Saturday morning dozens of family and friends went to the home in a climate of intense emotion. There is also an improvised altar where the victim’s relatives have left several bouquets of flowers in her memory.

This is the second victim of in the province this year following the murder of a woman in September when a man cut his wife’s throat in La Vila Joiosa after which he committed suicide by jumping off a bridge.

She becomes the fifth woman murdered at the hands of her partner or ex-partner in the Valencian Community and the 41st victim in the whole country where, so far this year sexist violence has orphaned 26 children.

Caption: The front of the house where the murder occurred in C/Concordia