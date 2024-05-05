Massive Performance boosts Thader’s hopes of Survival





CD THADER – 3 CALLOSA CF – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Talk about being a Jekyll and Hyde team – this is Thader Rojales down to a tee!! At Calpe the previous weekend, it was a case of men v boys, but on a glorious sun soaked late morning start at Moi Gomez stadium, those boys came of age. Knowing how crucial this match against fellow relegation side Callosa was, manager Carlos Canales transformed his group into one that were magnificent in every department.

These 3 points push Thader up to 31 points, and with another basement side, Santa Pola, also losing, they live to fight another day. Free from suspension, Canales kicked and headed every ball that his boys in blue & white stripes mustered, so motivated was he to achieve a great escape, which is still very much on the cards.

The game started at break neck speed, in fact the first 10 mins or so was quality end to end stuff. A huge turnout got behind their side from the start, never letting up on much needed vocal support. It took only 4 mins for Thader to take the lead. Although Cristian had his shot well saved, the rebound fell nicely for Yiriba to make no mistake with a powerful drive.

Shortly afterwards, Peral struck a thunderous long range free kick which rattled the home cross bar, before bouncing to safety. Dani Lucas had a glorious opportunity to double the hosts lead, but his wayward shot missed the target. Alberto was next in line to try his luck, but his goal bound effort was tipped over the bar, as Thader were like a team possessed. Chema’s first real test came on 29 mins, a vital save to deny the lively Manu equalising for Callosa.

Straight up the other end, a delightful one two between Tremino and Sheriy, resulted in the latter shooting into an empty net from 10 yards. Totally against the run of play, a cross from the left by Salba, found Manu who headed home for Callosa. Following an almighty let off when Callosa missed a sitter, straight up the other end, Pascual headed home from a corner, to extend Thader’s lead at half time.

Manu should have notched a brace on 53 mins, but much to the relief of the majority of the crowd, he shot into the side netting from a good position. Chema pulled off a trade mark acrobatic save on 63 mins, denying Callosa sub Kevin from reducing the deficit. Pascual was again the hero just 2 mins later, when this time it was his defensive qualities that shone, as he cleared a goal bound effort off the line.

He was so close to adding to his team’s total on 69 mins, when he met a free kick with a header that inched the wrong side of the post. Apart from a long range free kick by captain Lloyd, which suffered a similar fate to Pascual’s effort, the final word fell to Chema, who made light work of saving a shot by Callosa sub Angel, at the foot of his near post.

Next Sunday ko 1130, Thader visit near neighbours Redovan, hoping to make it 2 wins on the bounce.