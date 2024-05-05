



The Valencian Community has banned the use of mobile phones in non-university teaching centres with effect from Monday 6 May. The measure will also include playgrounds and extracurricular activities.

The use of phones will be limited to two exceptions: educational activities under the supervision of teaching staff and specific individual health or other duly justified reasons that must be authorised by the centre’s management.

According to the Department of Education the ban is being introduced to put a stop to the addiction generated by smartphones among students in classrooms, as well as other worrying problems that are currently on the rise, such as bullying, cyberbullying and the decline in the school performance of many students.

The Minister, José Antonio Rovira, said that his department wanted to address one of the biggest concerns of families today, their children’s addiction to mobile phones, its negative impact on grades and on social relationships.

The educational community of the province of Alicante has applauded the regional decision although they recognise the fact that its enforcement will be a challenge due to the difficulties in controlling students.

The measure was published on Friday 3 May, in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community. It aims to regulate the use of mobile devices in educational centres during the school day, teaching hours, recreation time and periods dedicated to the development of complementary and extracurricular activities, respecting the rules of equality and coexistence in operation within the educational centre.

The scope of application of this order is non-university educational centres supported with public funds from the Valencian Community, although it is hoped that private schools and institutes may benefit from what is regulated in this resolution.

In the event of possible non-compliance, each centre will establish its own procedure for withdrawal, temporary custody and return of the phones. The resolution also emphasises that before its removal, teaching staff must ensure that the student turns the phone off as a guarantee of confidentiality.

Rovira said that the resolution ” reinforces the role of teachers and their authority in the classrooms.” He highlighted the importance of ” promoting responsible digital education among children and young people, stating that” this implies establishing restrictions on time, purpose and place of use, both inside and outside educational environments, and this responsibility falls on all members of the educational community.

On behalf of the families, the Gabriel Miró Federation of Parents’ Associations (APAS) strongly agreed with the Generalitat’s measure, but with an important nuance. ” We do not agree that the mobile phone should be used for specific activities because it would create discrimination among students whose family does not allow their child to have a phone,” said its secretary, Tonia Terrero.