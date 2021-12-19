



The Department of Commerce of Los Montesinos council has launched a new business directory “that will help anyone find the services or products they are looking for in the town,” according to the head of the department, Ana Belén Juárez.

“The directory, which can be viewed at www.comercio.losmontesinos.net, allows filtering by business areas.

Furthermore, once registered, companies and professionals can update photos and promotions to make their offer more attractive”, continued Juárez, who highlighted the complexity of the task to carry out this project: “first we obtained a list of the companies and businesses registered in Los Montesinos and then the ETFORMEM students have visited them personally to collect data on them, in order to provide updated information.

Subsequently, all this data had to be transferred to an intranet to later give individualised access to the companies themselves so that they have control of their directory pages and can include the images and offers they deem appropriate at all times”, she stated.

“The objective of all this work, which has been coordinated by the Los Montesinos Local Development and Employment Agency, has been to value the economic potential that we have in the municipality, both commercially and in services, since on the website we can see that we can buy almost any product or activity without leaving the town.

This is what we see when we review the Directory and see the 200 companies or professionals who have decided to be part of it”, said Juárez, who has been hopeful that this tool “will serve to reactivate the local economy, which needs support after these very difficult times created by the pandemic”.

Along with the launch of the directory, the Department of Commerce is going to launch a publicity campaign on social networks in order to multiply the impact and reach the largest number of people. In addition, Juárez has reported, the directory can also be reached through a link on the municipal website.