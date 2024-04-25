



The Hotel Montíboli ***** (Villajoyosa, Alicante) becomes the focus of Mediterranean well-being with training sessions for the SPA staff of Servigroup Hotels following the launch of the new Servigroup Wellness brand.

One of the great benefits with which Servigroup Hotels intends to welcome its clients during this 2024 season, that has already begun, is the premiere of the new Servigroup Wellness brand, which encompasses the thalassotherapy services, massages and beauty and health rituals that are offered in all Servigroup hotels that have a Wellness Centre or SPA.

The philosophy of Servigroup Hotels is based on continuous improvement and the search for excellence; and this is precisely what the company intends to achieve with this new image, elevating the Wellness services of Servigroup Hotels to a higher level, pampering every detail, and offering the client a complete and unforgettable experience.

Servigroup Wellness was born inspired by nature, using the purifying power of sea water and the tradition of thalassotherapy as essential elements for health and well-being.

On April 22 and 23, the Hotel Montíboli***** in Villajoyosa (Alicante) and its fantastic SPA located on the beachfront under a sky of palm trees, was chosen by the Servigroup team to bring together all thestaff who operate the Wellness Centres of the chain’s hotels in Mojácar, La Manga, Orihuela Costa, Villajoyosa, Benidorm, Benicasim, Oropesa del Mar, Alcocéber and Peñíscola.

High-level training sessions were a fantastic opportunity to exchange opinions, techniques and concerns with the aim of growing together to offer customers the best possible service.

The conference had the collaboration of Thalgo Laboratories. The prestigious French brand of cosmetic products born on the Côte d’Azur in the middle of the last century that enjoys international prestige for the use of natural ingredients of the highest quality and the most delicate perfumes. Its staff visited the conference to share with Servigroup the secrets to maximize the results of each treatment that the Servigroup client can find in each of the Wellness Centers of the group’s hotels.

And all the products used at Servigroup Wellness are of the highest quality and supplied by Thalgo.

The group always tries to pursue the continuous improvement of its hotels, incorporating new services and improving its facilities. An example of this is the opening of the new Wellness Center at the Koral Beach ****s Hotel in Oropesa del Mar on Friday, April 26, that will have the most modern facilities to pamper yourself on the seafront. A real pleasure.

In short, an ideal place to enjoy the exclusive treatments designed by Thalgo with massages and rituals inspired by the tradition of different cultures around the world that have been pampering the body with thalassotherapy and massage therapy for centuries.

The best way to participate in all this is in first person, putting yourself in the hands of the staff of the Servigroup Hotels Wellness Centers.

