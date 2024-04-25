



Orihuela Costa maintains one of the largest British communities in Spain, they are among 117 different nationalities which makes up well over 36% of the municipality’s 84,568 inhabitants, although the number of Britons dipped slightly in 2020, it is on the rise again.

What does that mean, and how can it help Orihuela Costa? What it means is that the number of registered voters is on the increase in all communities, which will increase the number of potential councillors, BUT when you add the other eligible voters from the other communities that figure will increase dramatically into the mid TEENS which could be roughly 13-15 councillors, and although that would take something biblical to achieve, there is hope for Orihuela Costa.

The wisdom of Orihuela Costa lies within it’s residents to make the right decision at the next election, a united Orihuela Costa, working with the pedanias, and speaking as one voice, can deal a substantial blow to the council, Orihuela can be defeated. You only need the will power and the belief that you can make a difference.

Orihuela Costa has so much potential on its doorstep which is why it is still a magnet, not only for the tourists that visit us each year, which accounts for 90% of Orihuela’s tourism, but also for buyers. In 2022 nearly 900 properties were sold on Orihuela Costa. Last year the number of residents who also registered increased by roughly 2,200 and that figure is not only going to continue but also increase, which will mean that within roughly 10 Years Orihuela Costa will be as big as the rest of Orihuela Combined, SO THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF TUNNEL.

But we need representation from the coast to be on the council fighting for equality. That would also give us access to documents, files, contracts, bank details, for example how much is in the bank, how much debt are we in etc. BUT THE KEY WORD IS VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE to make a difference. It is that simple, as history has shown, no other political party has devoted time, energy, or money on Orihuela Costa.

What we do today will benefit the future generations to come, we can see that Orihuela can be defeated at the elections and future one’s we only need to believe it, at the current rate of people registering on the padrón, in roughly 10 years Orihuela Costa will be as big as the rest of Orihuela combined.

The residents of Orihuela are not fools anymore, through experiences, media, social media and a great local newspaper which is free, there is so much information being passed around that there is no hiding place for Orihuela.

We know we are being lied and cheated to. Our best years are ahead of us, we only need to believe in it and it will happen, we know that a small minority do not want to listen to the truth, because it is not the truth they want to listen to. It is easy to stand in a crowd and go unnoticed but it takes courage to stand alone.