CHS to close popular Orihuela Costa route





The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) is to close the service route of the Tajo-Segura transfer channel as it passes through Orihuela Costa.

The measure has been taken as a result of a complaint made by Román Jiménez, President of the PIOC (Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa), to both the CHS and the Orihuela Council, for the poor state of the road and the state of a safety railing that has remained in a dangerous condition for over two years.

The complaint refers to a bridge over one of the branches of the transfer, at the end of Calle Papaya and the beginning of Calle Estrecho de Mesina Street, where the “grey metal fence is in a state of collapse, where, in the approach, there are numerous potholes dangerous to cyclists, and where the risk of an accident is high. He called for “a resolution of this situation as soon as possible.”

AVCRL then became involved in arranging talks with Councillor Mestre, technical staff of the CHS and Jiménez himself in order that the closure of this service route, which is used by many people of Orihuela Costa, could be avoided.

Costa’s councillor, Manuel Mestre (Vox), visited the area last Friday and pledged to fix the fence, however, despite having over two years to rectify the problem at a relatively minimal cost, CHS, which is responsible for the maintenance of the service route, has now decided to close the road to avoid criminal responsibility, thereby inconveniencing many hundreds of local residents.