Avunculicide accused stands trial, Europe approves AI act, and egg marketing standards changed to make it clearer how animals are treated.

Spanish News Headlines

The Provincial Court of Almería will continue to hear evidence today in a trial that started on Wednesday of a 35-year-old man accused of murdering his uncle-in-law after beating him at kilometre 769 of the A-7 highway (Almería), where he left him abandoned, and who later died after being transferred to a hospital.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for 23 years in prison for the accused for an alleged crime of murder in a trial that is scheduled to hold four sessions that began with the accused’s statement.

The European Union Council approved a ground-breaking law aiming to harmonise rules on artificial intelligence (AI), the so-called artificial intelligence act. The flagship legislation follows a ‘risk-based’ approach, which means the higher the risk to cause harm to society, the stricter the rules. It is the first of its kind in the world and can set a global standard for AI regulation.

The new law aims to foster the development and uptake of safe and trustworthy AI systems across the EU’s single market by both private and public actors. At the same time, it aims to ensure respect of fundamental rights of EU citizens and stimulate investment and innovation on artificial intelligence in Europe. The AI act applies only to areas within EU law and provides exemptions such as for systems used exclusively for military and defence as well as for research purposes.

The European Commission has published three regulations updating egg marketing standards throughout the European Union. Among the changes, the new names and their effect on egg labelling stand out, which are of interest to companies in the sector, consumers and other operators in the egg food chain, as indicated by the Interprofessional Organisation of Eggs and Egg Products (Inprovo).

Specifically, “eggs from hens raised on the ground” (with code 2 marked on the shell) are now called “eggs from hens loose in the henhouse”, and those from cages (marked with code 3) will be identified hereinafter as “eggs from chickens raised in conditioned cages”. These are the only cages allowed in the European Union. Those used in most third countries, known as conventional cages, house more hens per square metre and lack equipment such as perches, nests, digging material, nail file and greater height, which are mandatory in the EU.

Business, Markets and Statistics

In Spain, we will have hotel tourism figures for April, and service sector reports for March.

The preliminary May reading of the Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) will be published on Thursday. It is expected that the composite leading indicator will manage to place the 4 main economies of the Eurozone in expansion territory for the first time in 12 months.

Plus, we will have the preliminary reading of consumer confidence from the European Commission after showing last April a slight improvement in economic sentiment to stand at -14.7 points.

The ongoing Covid-19 Inquiry might raise a few eyebrows again on Thursday as another key player in the actions and attitudes of Downing Street, Simon Case, gives evidence.

The Home Office is set to publish the Migrant Journey report, and we will have provisional stats on long-term international migration for 2023, both of which will prove that “the plan is working” from the mouths of some politicians, irrespective of the actual results.

Annual figures on abortions in England and Wales, annual stats on UK dwelling stock, quarterly NHS figures on bed availability and occupancy, and quarterly stats on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) are all set to be published in the UK.

Ralph Lauren releases their latest collection, of accounts and results that is, along with Royal Mail Group, Nationwide, JD Sports Fashion, Tate & Lyle, and National Grid.

Thursday also marks the 7th anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Traffic and Travel

Industrial action by Air Traffic Controllers could have an impact on flights to and from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport all of this week, although minimum service requirements dictate that disruption should be minimal, unless something else causes additional impacts.

Alicante airport also has overnight runway closures scheduled, but the activity should not affect flights unless there are delays.

A military operation continues over Spain, although commercial traffic should not be affected. A different operation is taking place in Portugal.

The military operation affecting the Bay of Biscay has been concluded early. Originally scheduled until the middle of June, all future operations in the schedule are now cancelled.

On the roads of Spain, during spring weekends, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, and motorways, as well as national roads, towards coastal areas, second homes, as well as leisure and recreation areas near urban centres.

FRIDAY

Movements out of large urban centres, mainly towards coastal areas and also towards second homes, which may produce high intensities and traffic jams at their exit entrances, at an unfavourable time between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation mainly towards coastal and recreational areas close to urban centres, which could cause circulation problems at their exit accesses, at an unfavourable time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Movements in the entrance direction to large urban centres, which may cause traffic problems and traffic jams on the main communication routes that channel the entire return movement, with the general interest network and motorways standing out for their intensity, at unfavourable times. between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

