San Fulgencio will be hosting the next edition of Rock Arena on the same day, but this year in a new venue, the Cardenal Belluga Theatre Campus.

The event will take place on 20 July 2024 starting at 5:00 p.m. and, like so many editions in the past, it will be with free entry.

Headlining this year are the likes of OBÚS and O’Funk’illo, and Ankhara with their anniversary tour of Dueño del Tiempo, and Opera Magna who will be presenting their brand-new album Heroica.