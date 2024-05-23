



Rojales council has launched the first phase of the “Antibotellón” campaign with the objective of preventing alcohol consumption in the streets and public spaces of the municipality.

The first police action was carried out on the occasion of the celebration of the festivities in honour of San Isidro and will now continue until July, once the patron saint and Moors and Christians festivities have concluded, according to the Councillor for Citizen Security, Antonio. Lopez.

This first phase ended with the intervention of more than 50 litres of different alcoholic beverages by Local Police and the corresponding reports of complaints, sanctions and proceedings derived from actions in matters of citizen security drawn up.

Given the success of the measure, these controls will continue to be carried out during the coming weekends and they will increase as the local festivals in honour of San Pedro approach, explains the head of Security.

“We have to work together to reduce situations derived from the consumption of alcohol and other substances among minors in our municipality and nearby towns,” adds the councillor who adds that “with these campaigns we are trying to raise awareness among our young people and minimise the impact that alcohol consumption generates on health and behaviour”.