



Four years ago this week, Carrefour in Torrevieja had an a-frame notice in the vestibule advising that the capacity was restricted to 745 people. Similar signs hung at establishments across the country, all as part of the Covid-19 battle to reduce the spread, at a time when masks and social distancing were mandatory, and although restrictions were tough, they did eventually ease, and life returned to a new normal of today.

However, although we might hope to try to forget those times, whilst remembering those who were lost, Covid never went away, and this week we have, once again, seen an increase in cases in Spain, according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, tripling in two weeks.

The highest positivity rate is recorded in people between 45 and 65 years old, followed by those over 65 years old.

According to Isabel Jimeno, family doctor and head of the vaccine group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, “Covid-19 is here to stay”, highlighting the need to understand the reasons behind the increase in cases in recent weeks. The expert identified a new variant, called jn1, and its subvariants, kp1 and kp2, as responsible for the increase in cases in the population.

According to the doctor, the symptoms of this new variant do not differ significantly from the previous ones, although an increase in symptoms related to sore throat is observed. Additionally, she highlights that the positivity rate is highest in people between 45 and 65 years old.

Despite the increase in cases, Jimeno urges the population to remain calm, emphasising the importance of following prevention measures and the Covid-19 surveillance program in Spain, and she underlines the need to protect especially the most vulnerable population, such as the elderly and those with chronic pathologies.

Regarding vaccination, she points out that the elderly and vulnerable people are currently prioritised but highlights the importance of achieving higher coverage in risk groups. In addition, the WHO recommended developing a vaccine targeting the jn1 variant, which is expected to be available by September or October.

Finally, Jimeno remembers the importance of following basic prevention measures, such as hand washing and wearing masks, to protect yourself from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. She also thanked the media for responsibly reporting on the situation, highlighting the importance of accurate information in times of health crisis.