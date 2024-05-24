



The American artist Jason Derulo has joined the lineup at the Brilla Torrevieja festival and will present ‘Nu King’, his latest album, on Friday 2 August 2024, in a concert in which he will also sing some of his greatest hits, amongst which are the likes of Wiggle, Talk Dirty, and In My Head.

The Brilla Torrevieja festival, which will take place from 27 July to 11 August, will offer an exciting musical, gastronomic and leisure event, and has closed the line-up of its fourth edition with the confirmation of Jason Derulo, following the Black Eyed Peas headlining in 2023.

The North American star began writing songs for other artists, until a record label gave him the opportunity to make a living from his own music. In 2009, he released his first single, which he called ‘Whatcha Say’, which was a great success, resulting in a significant number of digital downloads, more than 2 million copies sold in the United States, and reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and other countries. Since then, the singer has had success with other singles such as ‘In My Head’, ‘Mamacita’, ‘Want To Want Me’ and ‘Talk Dirty’.

Derulo completes the Brilla Torrevieja line-up, which will also feature other national and international artists, such as Hombres G (27 July), Camela (28 July), Ana Mena (10 August) and El Barrio (11 August).

In Brilla Torrevieja there will also be a place for humour, with monologues by Martita de Graná (30 July) and Comandante Lara (6 August).

The little ones will be able to enjoy two great performances: Cantajuego (1 August) and Luli Pampín (8 August).

Brilla Torrevieja 2024 will take place once again at the Parque Antonio Soria.