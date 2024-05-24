



Valdes in Asturias celebrates a local holiday today, as does Formentera del Segura.

Laboratory with more than 600 kilos of speed was dismantled, gender violence victims entitled to unemployment benefit from November, and highway robbers arrested.

Spanish News Headlines

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of operation Pecueco, has dismantled a laboratory with more than 600 kilograms of speed in San Sebastián and has arrested eight people between 35 and 58 years old in Navarra, Guipúzcoa, León and Madrid who are already in prison.

The operation concluded with the seizure of nearly 800 kilograms of speed, eight of MDMA, more than 180,000 euro in cash, a gas-powered revolver, 11 passenger cars and a truck.

Victims of gender or sexual violence will be able to request unemployment benefits starting November 1, for a maximum period of 30 months, according to Royal Decree-Law 2/2024 of May 21 approved this week by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official State Gazette.

Specifically, victims of violence who do not have the right to contributory-level unemployment benefits, and who have not been beneficiaries of three rights to the Active Income Insertion program, who are registered as job seekers, may apply for unemployment benefits, if they lack their own income.

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of operation THUNNUS, has dismantled a criminal group dedicated to the theft of trucks transporting merchandise, to later sell them. In the operation, two people have been arrested and three home searches have been carried out in the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

The detainees are charged with the alleged crimes of continued robbery and membership in a criminal group.

During the entry and search practice, the Guardia Civil has seized nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM card holders, a frequency jammer (12 antennas), various clothing and tools related to criminal offences.

To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news

Business, Markets and Statistics

Spain will see the Industrial Price Index published, and provisional commerce figures for March.

The week will end with the publication of Germany’s final Q1 GDP reading. Although the leading European power would have avoided a new quarter of contraction in economic activity, the European Commission has cut its growth forecasts in 2024 to 0.1%, confirming the uncertainties about the evolution of the growth of the leading European power facing the 2nd part of the year.

UK retail sales figures will also be published to end the week.

Mapfre pay dividends on Friday.

Things to Do

Friday night brings a magic and illusion show to the Torrevieja Municipal Theare in the form of Jorge Blass.

The Habaneras shopping centre in Torrevieja is holding a special event on Saturday, with free paella, live music, Zumba, dancing, and more. You do need the Habaneras Club app to register though.

The Film Symphony Orchestra are performing on Saturday night in the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, playing music from films in a symphonic, orchestral sort of way.

A wine-based theatrical tour around the vineyards of La Mata is taking place on Saturday and Sunday evening, though booking is essential, and they tend to fill up very quickly, so you´re probably too late to be honest. In that case, you can always buy a bottle of vino and go and enjoy it at one of the picnic tables overlooking the lake (pictured), under the shade of the protected trees. Just take your rubbish home and don´t drink and drive. Definitely do that though, it’s really pleasant and offers a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life!

You might bump into the odd twitcher on Sunday (odd as in occasional, not strange!) as an ornithological event is taking place in the La Mata natural park on Sunday.

If you fancy a poke around an exhibition or two, in Torrevieja Manu Sanz is displaying work, “La Evanescencia de lo sólido de Manu Sanz” at the Vistalegre exhibition hall until 19 June, described as a “metaphysical exploration of the volatility of reality” it´s basically objects from a different perspective, using mirrors and shapes to present everyday objects in a different way.

There´s also the Exposición Olof Melkorka on until 7 June at the Sociedad Cultural Casino de Torrevieja on Paseo Vista Alegre.

An Optimist windsurf competition is taking place in the waters of Torrevieja on Saturday, and a fishing competition on Sunday.

Saturday 25 May sees Game Party Rojales taking place, where you can enjoy the likes of Fortnite and Rocket League, amongst others. If you don´t know what that means, it means it´s not for you!

If you do know what it means then you might also be interested in a trip to Almoradi, where an exhibition about the history of videogames is taking place from this weekend until 19 July in the town hall exhibition room.

The Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales will host a “handpan” music event next weekend, the provincial music meeting ‘ Handpanearte’ on May 31, June 1 and 2.

Swifties need to prepare for 29 and 30 May when their icon Taylor Swift will be in Madrid. Before that, on 25 May, another American favourite, Jonas Brothers, will be in Barcelona.

For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper every Monday, and This is Torrevieja for Torrevieja events.

Traffic and Travel

Flight Plan

Industrial action by Air Traffic Controllers could have an impact on flights to and from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport all of this week, although minimum service requirements dictate that disruption should be minimal, unless something else causes additional impacts.

Alicante airport also has overnight runway closures scheduled, but the activity should not affect flights unless there are delays.

French Air Traffic Controllers are also on strike on Friday, only affecting part of the country´s air space however, and weather conditions could affect flights in the north of Europe, and the UK, across the channel and into France.

On the roads of Spain, during spring weekends, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, and motorways, as well as national roads, towards coastal areas, second homes, as well as leisure and recreation areas near urban centres.

Friday Roads

Movements out of large urban centres, mainly towards coastal areas and also towards second homes, which may produce high intensities and traffic jams at their exit entrances, at an unfavourable time between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday Roads

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation mainly towards coastal and recreational areas close to urban centres, which could cause circulation problems at their exit accesses, at an unfavourable time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday Roads

Movements in the entrance direction to large urban centres, which may cause traffic problems and traffic jams on the main communication routes that channel the entire return movement, with the general interest network and motorways standing out for their intensity, at unfavourable times. between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

Official Websites for Travel Information