



The ‘Save Cala Mosca’ association has filed a complaint with Seprona after finding specimens of ‘Turodella mauretanica’.

They want to stop the works again as happened in 2007. The reason is the same. The group has found specimens of the protected mollusk ‘Turodella mauretanica’. They claim that the builder has begun clearing the plots of scrub, putting the habitat of this endangered species at risk.

The promoter, meanwhile, stated that it is not aware of the complaint that ‘Save Cala Mosca’ refers to stating that it is complying, in coordination with the Generalitat, with the requirement of including a microreserve on its land.