



This week the members of the La Marina Golf Society met at the very picturesque Altorreal golf course to compete for the La Marina Masters. The morning weather was chilly to start with, but soon warmed up and made it a perfect day for a game of golf. Whilst the fairways were looking a little worse for wear due to the lack of rain, everyone had an enjoyable day, and some good scores were achieved.

After the game the members stayed in the Altorreal club house for some well- earned refreshments and the day’s presentation. In first place and winning the La Marina Masters Trophy minus the green jacket with 39 pts was Dave Freeman, in second place with 38 pts was Graeme Buchanan and in third was Jimmy Scott with 37 pts.

Nearest the pin winners were as follows: for hole 5 was Jimmy Scott, for hole 8 & 10 was Garry Garbett, and hole 17 was Gordon Thursfield, the healthy two’s pot was shared by Jimmy Scott, Mark Stokes, Gordon McLagan, and Garry Garbett. Well, done to all the day’s winners.

Photo left to right – winner Dave Freeman and Club Captain Bill Stobo

Lesley