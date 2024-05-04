



The Orihuela Council has published the call for the management of the weekly market on Paseo Aguamarina and Calle Cielo in Orihuela Costa. The contract covers the organisation and administration of this non-sedentary sales market, which features as a key supply and attraction point for residents and visitors throughout the summer season.

The Councilor for Markets, Noelia Grao, explained that the concession period, will begin on June 15 and end on September 30, operating from seven in the evening through to midnight. The allocated space will allow for up to 29 stalls, respecting the established dimensions and without affecting the existing terraces.

The stalls, which offer a variety of items such as jewellery and typical items from artisan markets, must meet cleanliness and order requirements. The main objective is to guarantee an orderly and controlled market, so that the area can be enjoyed during the summer without generating conflicts between residents, tourists and local businesses.

The successful bidder will be in charge of selecting, organizing and installing the stalls, as well as assigning spaces to vendors. In addition, he will manage the collection of fees, the filling of vacant positions and the installation of a portable toilet exclusively for traders. He will also be responsible for hiring a market manager and control and cleaning staff.

A minimum fee of 10,700 euros is established. The initial contract will have a duration of 2 years, with the possibility of being extended for 2 additional years, allowing a maximum of 4 years of concession.