



On 1st. May 27 members and guests ‘teed it up’ at Bonalba to compete in an Individual Stableford Competition. The weather on the day was a very ‘mixed bag’ to say the least ! Periods of driving rain, carried along on cold piercing winds, interspersed with interludes of warm Spring sun. All this made for difficult and testing playing conditions, which was reflected in the modest scores on the day. Although the course was generally in not bad condition, considering the ongoing drought, the recent wet weather notwithstanding, some of the greens were rather patchy and many of the tee boxes were quite scruffy. Following the game as usual, we returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern where we were served with Tapas and the day’s prizes were distributed.

Gold Division

1st Place – Martin O’Keefe 30 pts off 20

2nd Place – Steve Price 28 pts off 19

3rd Place – Ian Stuart 27 pts off 15

Silver Division

1st Place – Alan Haslop 29 pts off 25

2nd Place – Janet Candlin 25 pts off 33

3rd Place – Jackie Spendel 24 pts off 41

N.T. P. on Par 3s

Hole 4 – Ray Brown

Hole 8 – Bill Acton

Hole 11 – Nobody

Hole 14 – Bill Acton

Nobody managed a 2, so the 2’s ‘pot’ will be rolled over to our next game, which will be our second ‘Major’ of the season at Altaona (Murcia) on 15th May. Finally, the Free Game Draw was won by Dean Astley.

Steve Harrington ( Membership Secretary)