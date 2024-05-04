On 1st. May 27 members and guests ‘teed it up’ at Bonalba to compete in an Individual Stableford Competition. The weather on the day was a very ‘mixed bag’ to say the least ! Periods of driving rain, carried along on cold piercing winds, interspersed with interludes of warm Spring sun. All this made for difficult and testing playing conditions, which was reflected in the modest scores on the day. Although the course was generally in not bad condition, considering the ongoing drought, the recent wet weather notwithstanding, some of the greens were rather patchy and many of the tee boxes were quite scruffy. Following the game as usual, we returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern where we were served with Tapas and the day’s prizes were distributed.
Gold Division
1st Place – Martin O’Keefe 30 pts off 20
2nd Place – Steve Price 28 pts off 19
3rd Place – Ian Stuart 27 pts off 15
Silver Division
1st Place – Alan Haslop 29 pts off 25
2nd Place – Janet Candlin 25 pts off 33
3rd Place – Jackie Spendel 24 pts off 41
N.T. P. on Par 3s
Hole 4 – Ray Brown
Hole 8 – Bill Acton
Hole 11 – Nobody
Hole 14 – Bill Acton
Nobody managed a 2, so the 2’s ‘pot’ will be rolled over to our next game, which will be our second ‘Major’ of the season at Altaona (Murcia) on 15th May. Finally, the Free Game Draw was won by Dean Astley.
Steve Harrington ( Membership Secretary)