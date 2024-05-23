



The La Costa Party Commission, with the collaboration of the Orihuela Council, is organising a number of activities and events in honour of San Juan. For the first time in Orihuela Costa there will be a varied agenda with celebrations being carried out across the whole of the Orihuela Coastline.

The celebrations will get underway with a spectacular lighting of the central compound in Zenia on 21 June. It will then continue until the end of June with an extensive program of activities including Music, Sport, Folklore, Crafts, Gastronomy, a set of activities aimed at young and old.

A stage will also be erected in the municipal car park, directly across from the southern entrance of Zenia Boulevard, where music and dance will feature every evening, between 7pm and 1am, during the entirety of the festival.

More information will be published in the coming weeks.