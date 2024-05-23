



No sooner is the 23/24 football season concluded than the Torry Army have begun their preparations for the next, which brings with it promotion to Lliga À Punt Comunitat.

The supporters group has announced that their Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 26th June at 11:00hrs.

The notice says that all members are welcome to join and have their input on agenda items which include:

24/25 Election of the committee, 23/24 Members overview, 23/24 Season Tickets, 23/24 Finances, Insurance, Stock, Social Media, AOB

Those intending to take part are asked to confirm their attendance, either by email or by Facebook, so that a suitably sized venue can be sourced.

Email: torryarmyfootball@gmail.com

FB: www.facebook.com/TorryArmySL