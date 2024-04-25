



Following public pressure from AVCRL (Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa) and from local residents, at the Orihuela Plenary meeting held on Thursday morning, and in response to a question submitted by AVCRL, it was announced that the planned ecopark will not now be installed on Plot Q1 in Lomas de Cabo Roig (see photo), where it was initially planned to be positioned.

The councillor has said that they are studying alternative plots, with better communication for users and in an area with fewer residential properties and other buildings.

Although planned to be operational by the end of 2023, as we approached the end of 2023 the Orihuela council announced that the ecoparks in Orihuela Costa and in the Urban area, are taking much longer than previously stated in that the necessary transfer of the land to the Regional Waste Consortium has been delayed.

That delay now seems to have worked in favour of AVCRL and the Lomas de Cabo Roig Residents in that they have had a longer period to elaborate on their objections which the council has finally seen sense to acknowledge.

There is no indication, as yet, where any new location will be, although the councillor said during the announcement that the new site would be announced shortly.

And withing minutes of the statement appearing on the AVCRL Facebook Page, followers were applauding the council’s u-turn with dozens of ‘thumbs up’ approving the council decision.