



If you´re looking for things to do in Torrevieja this weekend, we have our pick of the best, as well as a few events taking place in the surrounding areas, not too far away. Just a reminder that next weekend sees the San Javier air show taking place, so you might want to clear time in your hectic diary for that. Also, next week we have another red day, 1 May, Labour Day. Also, mums look away now… Next weekend is Mother´s Day!

Lets get back to this weekend events for now though…

On Friday there is a film music tribute concert taking place in the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, specifically a tribute to the music of Morricone, Williams, and Zimmer, three of the greatest film score composers of modern times, arguably.

Also in Torrevieja on the same day, a dance festival will celebrate International Dance Day.

El Clot de Galvany, the nature reserve situated at the foot of the Gran Alacant hill, has organised a thematic visit with the name “Butterflies in El Clot” taking place on Sunday.

There will be fireworks in Alicante this weekend, Saturday night will be illuminated with a nocturnal mascletà in Florida-Portazgo and on Sunday it will be the turn of the fifth wind-suspended launch of the ‘Pólvora tot l’any’ cycle.

In Catral on Saturday a magic show, Vega Magica, takes place, then moving to Rojales the next day.

From Thursday and through the weekend, in the Murcia regional exhibition centre in Torre Pacheco, the Equimur horse show takes place.

And, talking of animals, although it’s a little far but in Tarifa in Cadiz, on Sunday, an emergency services dog show is taking place to celebrate those four-legged friends who dedicate their lives to helping humans stay safer in celebration of World Canine Rescuers Day.

Not without controversy we won´t mention at this stage, the picture is from the top of that hill in Gran Alacant, where many people have taken to the sky for a better view of the Mediterranean, although on a clear day, the view from the hill is pretty special anyway.

