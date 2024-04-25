In Spain today, drought threatens cava staff layoffs, olive oil continues to increase in price despite lower source costs, and shrinkflation company Danone boast near 7-billion-euro quarterly sales.
Plus, we will get to know the industrial price index for Spain.
Spanish News Headlines
Drinkers of a certain bubbly brand may feel disappointed by future potential supply issues, but not as disappointed as the staff who work for the firm, as Freixenet has applied to temporarily lay off staff due to problems caused by the drought in Spain
.
Freixenet Group has made the decision to request a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) due to force majeure that would affect up to 615 workers of Freixenet SA and Segura Viudas SAU and would be activated from May, as reported by the company in a statement in which it states that “the intensity will vary depending on the period of the year and the evolution of the causes that motivate it.”
The Facua-Consumidores en Acción consumer body has carried out an analysis on the evolution of the price of olive oil both at origin and at points of sale in the first months of 2024. The price of this product in large supermarkets and hypermarkets has continued to increase
over that time, despite the fact that it has been declining for 12 consecutive weeks at origin.
The association is still waiting for the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030 to advance in the investigation that began last February on the increases in margins on food with reduced IVA, a practice prohibited since the legally binding initiative entered into force in January 2023.
As one of the key players in the “shrinkflation” phenomenon, reducing package size and product whilst increasing the price, it would be somewhat justified for dairy producer Danone to suffer a taste of their own medicine
, but those who consider the practice abusive (although perfectly legal) should not get too excited that they ended the first quarter of the year with net sales of 6,8 billion euro, representing a decrease of 2.1% compared to the same period last 2023.
Because much as those of us who literally pay the price for their denounced underhand tactics, in comparable terms it represents an increase of 4.1%, as reported by the food company in a statement in which it indicates that it has registered an increase in volume/mix of 1.2% and a price increase of 2.9%.
Business, Markets and Statistics
On Thursday the 25th
, the industrial price index for March in Spain will be published, after observing last February a moderation in the pace of price decline to 8.2% in year-on-year terms.
It is a big day for statisticians in the UK on Thursday as we have the OECD Taxing Wages report, quarterly crime statistics (England and Wales), plus the safety in custody and offender management statistics, we will also have energy trends and prices, and the latest figures on sickness absence in the UK labour market.
Things to Do This Weekend
On Friday there is a film music tribute concert taking place in the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, specifically a tribute to the music of Morricone, Williams, and Zimmer, three of the greatest film score composers of modern times, arguably.
Also in Torrevieja on the same day, a dance festival will celebrate International Dance Day.
In Catral on Saturday a magic show, Vega Magica, takes place, then moving to Rojales the next day.
In the Murcia regional exhibition centre in Torre Pacheco, the Equimur horse show takes place all weekend.
And, talking of animals, although it’s a little far but in Tarifa in Cadiz, on Sunday, an emergency services dog show is taking place to celebrate those four-legged friends who dedicate their lives to helping humans stay safer in celebration of World Canine Rescuers Day.
Traffic and Travel
On the roads of Spain, coinciding with the weekends of the winter months, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, national roads, and motorways towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas. Next week sees another national holiday and so some people may take the week off, or an extended weekend, which may add to traffic volumes in those places.
