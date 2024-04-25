



El Clot de Galvany, the nature reserve situated at the foot of the Gran Alacant hill, has organised a thematic visit with the name “Butterflies in El Clot”, or “Mariposas en el Clot” to be correct.

The activity will be guided by José Manuel Miquel, a pharmacist by training, an expert in butterflies by devotion and collaborator of the Department of Entomology of the University of Alicante.

The objective is for visitors to learn about the life cycle of butterflies, their morphology, feeding and some curiosity about these winged beings, during a tour of the main environments of the area to try to see some of the representatives of this group of insects and give different keys to identify them in the field.

Butterflies pay a crucial role in nature, and are as valuable as bees in propagating plants, although butterflies are more important to the visible plant life, rather than foodstuff, and they evolve from caterpillars, two facts often not even acknowledged by those intent on killing caterpillars in their nests.

Registration for this event is free and the recommended age to participate is 10 years and older.

Participants will also have the opportunity to see, with the help of binocular magnifying glasses and a microscope, the designs of the scales that cover their wings and learn more details about these beings in a workshop at the Aula de la Natura.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and registration can be done until Friday, April 26 at the Department of the Environment, calling 966 658 028 or filling out the form at the following link: https://clotdegalvany.es/mariposas-en-el-clot/ for free.