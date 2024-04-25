



The ninth edition ‘Elx Street Food Market’ will offer national and international food, a market with twenty craft and jewellery stalls, and six concerts.

The Elche City Council, through the Department of Commerce, has presented the ninth edition of “Elx Street Food Market” that will take place on the Paseo de la Estación on the weekend of May 3 to 5.

The councillor of the area, Caridad Martínez, has invited the people of Elche and the area to enjoy the day and has pointed out that “we are going to have a great gastronomic offer along with different concerts for both adults and children.”

This new edition will feature 15 food trucks with national and international food, a market with around twenty craft and jewellery stalls and six concerts throughout the weekend by groups such as King, a Queen tribute group, and “Beetle’s Kids” among others. In addition to gastronomy and live music, there will be storytelling, comedy shows and face painting for children among other activities.

For his part, the organiser of the event, Amadou Sow, highlighted that “this year we hope to exceed 25,000 people passing through and it is a consolidated format that is very popular and that little by little we have been expanding to give it new features and dynamism.”

Opening hours will be Friday 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 4th from 12:00 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 5th May from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and admission is free.