



Round three of the Carp-R-Us Winter/Spring series on the Rio Segura at Eden 2, just below the CV91 road bridge. This is a strange stretch of water where water levels fluctuate both from day to day and within the duration of a match.

Today the river was a good two foot higher that when we checked the stretch three days before, and the water dropped over a foot during the match. It all makes life interesting.

The match was won by Steve Fell with 4.88kg, a mix of carp and mullet caught using pole and bread tactics. Second was the ever-consistent Willy Moons who fished method feeder and corn to take 3.30kg form peg 6. Third, using a similar method, was Roy Dainty with 2.14kg from peg 5 and fourth was Jeremy Fardoe who caught two carp late on trotting bread for 1.98kg.

The club will be taking a break from matched until the New Year so from everyone at Carp-R-Us Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

For more information, visit our website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com

I hope you have a great Christmas and heres to a better New Year.